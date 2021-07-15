Sania Mirza shares what the letter ‘A’ in her name stands for. Watch

In a video which is super sweet and interesting, tennis star Sania Mirza shared what the letter “A” in her name stands for. The post has now gathered all kinds of comments from people. There is a chance that her explanation will leave you with a smile on your face.

“The 'A' in my name stands for soooo much in my life,” she wrote while sharing the clip. Her post is complete with the hashtag #kissmemore, the name of the song playing in the background sung by Doja Cat.

The video opens to show Sania Mirza showing some cool dance moves. Also, a text appears on the screen that reads “The ‘A’ in my name stands for”.

We won’t give away much what the video shows, so take a look:

Since being posted a little over 19 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The video shared by Sania Mirza also prompted people to share all sorts of comments. A few also pointed how much they like the player’s dance moves.

“You love things that start with “A” I know ...right,” wrote DJ and actor Anusha Dandekar. “I like the dance moves, especially the wink, congrats ya good stuff,” commented singer Ananya Birla. “You’re just excellent,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Sania Mirza?