Sanitation workers recover lost wedding ring from 18,100 kg trash

In New Hampshire, sanitation workers dug through 20 tons (approximately 18,100 kg) of trash in an attempt to find a resident's misplaced wedding ring. According to reports, a town selectman connected Windham's director of general services, Dennis Senibaldi, to a resident whose wedding band had accidentally fallen out with the trash. After the woman lost her ring, workers dug it from inside 12 feet of trash. (Unsplash)

Senibaldi looked through security camera footage in an attempt to locate the woman's garbage.

"She gave me some particulars: at what time her husband threw the trash out, what was in the trash bag, what kind of car he was driving. We were able to track when he was here, exactly what time he threw the trash out and where the trash in the trailer was located," Senibaldi told WHDH-TV.

He told WMUR-TV, “So, I knew where the first scoop went, I knew where exactly on the floor it was, but it's still a lot of stuff to go through.”

To find the correct bag, he and his team had to go through 12 feet of trash bags. The ring was located about two hours after the search started.

"Talking to her on Wednesday, she was completely heartbroken. Friday, when she came in, she was happy as can be, gave me a big hug and was very thankful. It was just a good ending to a story for Thanksgiving," said Senibaldi to Fox News.

As per UPI, this was the third time in the last two years that Sendibaldi and his staff had searched through the transfer station's trash for a misplaced wedding band. The last time, he remarked, was almost precisely a year ago.