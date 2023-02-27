Sanjeev Kapoor slams Air India over in-flight meal, asks ‘Is this what Indians should eat’

One thing that many may complain about while travelling by flight is the meal that is served onboard. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently joined that list of people after he took to Twitter to slam Air India over the in-flight meal they served in their Nagpur-Mumbai flight. His post has prompted people to share various comments, with many agreeing to what he has to say.

“Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev. Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo. Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze,” he tweeted. While replying to his own post, he added, “Really!!! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast??” He concluded his post with a few pictures of the food he received.

The post was shared earlier today. Since being tweeted, it has received close to 66,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated more than 450 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the share.

“What are you doing guys? Not to forget you’re representing India. Enough damage happened lately. Wake up,” posted actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee. “Chef I do believe @airindiain does serve hot Indian breakfasts & eggs in the veg/Non-veg options. Perhaps this was the morning refreshment menu,” shared another. “Flights from more Tier2, Tier3 cities have similar problems,” expressed a third. “Watermelon with Chicken. Maybe the chicken was dried up so balancing water,” joked a fourth. “Stopped expecting good food on flights and less expensive food at airports. So, kha ke aao ya pack karke aao,” wrote a fifth.