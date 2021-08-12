Saree from Sabyasachi H&M collaboration collection leaves people with thoughts

Sabyasachi recently collaborated with Swedish apparel retailer H&M. The designer took to his official Instagram page to give a sneak peak about his upcoming collection. And, netizens are not happy. In fact, the picture of a saree that was shared along with the post has now prompted people to post various kinds of reactions.

Take a look at the official post announcing the collaboration:

Priced at ₹9,999, many couldn’t help but say that the saree looks like a piece that is not worth the price. Some also commented that the piece of traditional clothing doesn’t even look stylish. Just like this individual who shared:

I'm pretty sure my grandmother had a very similar saree in 1970s which didn't cost her a kidney pic.twitter.com/RWphJoNHGw — agila ulaga powerstar (@currdfriedrice) August 10, 2021

While replying to the tweet, people shared various comments. “My grannies wore this stuff all their lives and it was never expensive and the fabric was so good that we made quilts out of them later and we still have those,” shared a Twitter user. “That's a cotton printed saree and almost every Bengali woman used to have at least half a dozen. They turn wonderfully soft with every wash, and later used to be stitched in kanthas or used as kitchen wipes,” expressed another.

Here’s how some others reacted:

Grandmother apart, I had a similar saree which I discarded years ago! Didnt know it could become someone's inspiration!! — Dakshina (@_dyupen_) August 11, 2021

every single thing is so over priced 😭😭😭 — moistgurlmonsoon🥵👀 (@lifeisgenjutsu) August 10, 2021

Its giving me Sridevi from English Vinglish vibes pic.twitter.com/vLsT4lGX5B — Emi.ly (@Emi6289) August 11, 2021

None of items seem to be in sync. The more I zoom in, more I notice. — NM (@nmopinions) August 10, 2021

What are your thoughts?