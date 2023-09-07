‘Satisfying yet unsatisfying:’ Man destroys freshly made pots, video goes viral

A video of a pottery artist has left netizens baffled. Why? The viewers cannot decide if they like the video or are unimpressed with it. The clip is posted on Instagram by the artist Brett Wulc. The image shows the man making a pot and destroying it the next moment. (Instagram/@bwpottery)

“Splitting pots,” he wrote as he shared the video on Instagram. The clip opens to show the artist standing in front of a newly created pot kept on a pottery wheel. Instead of carefully removing the pot - something that pottery artists usually do - he goes on to destroy it. The video then shows him doing just that over and over again.

Take a look at this pottery video that has created a buzz among people:

The video was posted on July 9. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated nearly 33 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the video has prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this pottery video?

“I'm angry and relaxed at the same time,” shared an Instagram user. “This is the most satisfying yet unsatisfying thing I've ever seen,” added another. “I wasn't prepared to watch a vase-murdering video today but here we are,” joked a third. “Why is this video 3 hours long?” joined a fourth. “I love this and hate this at the same time,” wrote a fifth.