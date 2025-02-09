School students come together to fund their friend's picnic trip, internet calls it sweetest gesture ever

A touching video from Nepal has captured the attention of social media, showcasing the sincere camaraderie of a group of young students. The now-viral clip, shared on Instagram by their class teacher, captures a heartfelt moment in which classmates come together to raise funds for their friend, Prince, allowing him to join their school picnic. Nepalese students came together to fund their classmate’s picnic, spreading joy and kindness online.(Instagram/mesangye)

The teacher, who goes by the Instagram handle ‘Me Sangye’, posted the video with a moving caption: “It was very heartwarming for me today to see camaraderie at its best. These young good hearts reminded me that helping each other is one of the best things we can do as human beings. I hope these little angels will continue their pure and innocent spirit and bless the world.”

Prince’s special thank you

Following the overwhelming response to the video, the teacher shared another clip featuring Prince. In this follow-up post, they expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love from netizens and detailed how the young boy reciprocated his friends' generosity. “Prince was truly overwhelmed by their kindness, so he treated them to ice cream as a token of gratitude. His mum also sent a bag full of sugarcanes for his classmates, adding to the sweetness of the moment!” the caption read.

The teacher also revealed a bit more about Prince’s background, mentioning that his parents run a juice stall near the school, which is currently closed for the winter but will reopen soon. They added, “I’ve promised them a visit soon, and I can’t wait to support them as well! And for those wondering… The class was not disturbed; the moment was captured after the lesson was over.”

Social nedia applauds the kindness

The video has garnered an outpouring of love and appreciation from social media users, who were deeply touched by the children’s genuine kindness.

One user commented, “This is what humanity is all about! These kids are setting an example for all of us.” Another wrote, “This video melted my heart! What a beautiful display of love and friendship.” A third user remarked, “Schools should teach more of this—kindness, empathy, and love. These kids are lucky to have such a wonderful teacher!”

Others praised the school’s values, with one saying, “Hats off to the teacher for fostering such an environment of love and support.” Another user added, “Prince’s smile at the end says it all. This is the kind of content we need more of!”