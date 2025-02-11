Scientist crystalises dead insects, says ‘people assume I’m this macabre person’. But internet loves it

A video capturing a scientist's unique vocation has surprised social media users. It shows Tyler Thrasher using precise methods and chemicals to form crystals around dead insects. Thrasher combined his creative side with his scientific knowledge to create an unusual product that has fascinated people. A scientist who crystalises dead insects. (Instagram/@tylerthrasherart)

“Artist and scientist Tyler Thrasher is committed to bringing new life to skeletons — by encasing them in lab-made crystals. Through combining chemistry and his creative side, Tyler is pursuing his passion for art and nature, one crystal at a time.” Instagram page 60 Seconds wrote while sharing a video.

In the video, Thrasher showcases his artworks, insects—from scorpions to butterflies—encased in crystals of various hues. “When people see crystallised dead stuff, they assume I am this macabre person, but I'm this big goofball.”

Thrasher hails from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and crystallises dead things. He says his work comes from a place of “wild love and fascination for the planet,” adding, “My work breathes new life into dead things.”

What did social media say?

Though a few expressed that the creations freaked them out, most appreciated the scientist, and many expressed their desire to own such a piece. An individual commented, “I would go see your creations wherever they may be. A museum or maybe for sale somewhere.” Another expressed, “I love the philosophy, and the work is beautiful. I only wonder how ethically sourced the animals are, especially when you see a dozen of the same bug.”

A third shared, “Modern alchemist.” A fourth posted, “That’s dope.” A fifth wrote, “I love this! Never seen anything like this.”

Who is Tyler Thrasher?

According to his website, he is a scientist with an “undying love for nature and its respective curiosities.” In addition to crystalising insects, he is busy creating the “world’s first and only opalised insects and flowers,” “hybridising plants and creating new cultivars,” and “creating a series of scientific and strange alchemy-inspired toys.”

What are your thoughts on this scientist’s creations? Are they cool or creepy?