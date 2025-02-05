Menu Explore
Scottish couple ties the knot in Rajasthani style at Bikaner Camel Festival, internet in awe

ByMuskaan Sharma
Feb 05, 2025 07:31 PM IST

A Scottish couple held a traditional Rajasthani wedding during the Bikaner Camel Festival 2025, garnering viral attention online.

A couple from Scotland chose to get married with Rajasthani customs during the Bikaner Camel Festival 2025 and video of their wedding has now gone viral on social media. While it may be surprising to see a couple of foreigners choosing to hold a traditional Indian wedding, it is common for couples from around the world to tie the knot at the Camel Festival every year.

The Scottish couple wanted to tie the knot as per local Rajasthani traditions.(Instagram/rajwadi_rudra_16)
The Scottish couple wanted to tie the knot as per local Rajasthani traditions.(Instagram/rajwadi_rudra_16)

Local media reported that Jackson Hingis and Roisin, who live in Scotland, wanted to get married in Rajasthan as per the local customs. The viral video shows the groom dressed in a royal sherwani with a saafa (turban) and a sword in his hand riding a decorated camel to the wedding venue.

A group of locals joined the wedding procession as baraatis and danced wearing Rajasthani attire. The bride wore a traditional poshak and a priest presided over the nuptials for the couple as they tied the knot. The bride and groom exchanged garlands and also participated in the joota-churai ritual.

Take a look at the video here:

The Camel Festival has been hosted weddings for foreigners since 2005 and a few palaces around the area offer royal wedding atmosphere for the couple to experience on their special day.

Video wins hearts online

The video of the wedding won hearts on social media with many users praising the couple for choosing to adopt Rajasthani customs to tie the knot.

"Rajasthani customs and culture are loved by all even foreigners," wrote one user.

"People from other countries are promoting such traditional wedding customs while locals shy away from them," complained another.

The Bikaner Camel Festival is a two-day annual festival that celebrates the camel, Rajasthan's most famous animal. The festival takes place in January and is organised by Rajasthan Tourism. There are camel races, camel beauty pageants and even camels acrobatics.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
