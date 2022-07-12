Sea lions chase away beachgoers at San Diego’s La Jolla Cove. Watch

People visiting San Diego’s La Jolla Cove were in for a surprise when they were chased out of the beach by an unexpected duo – two sea lions. A video of the incident is now making its rounds on the Internet. There is a chance that the clip will leave you surprised.

The clip was originally posted on TikTok by a user name Charlianne Yeyna. "The sea lions were sleeping and were just massive on the beach and I was just watching them and this woman got really close to them, like 4 feet away, and was trying to take a photo of it up close, and it just woke up and started chasing everybody," Yeyna told NBC San Diego while talking about the incident.

Despite being initially posted on TikTok, the clip is now being re-shared by many across various social media platforms. Just like the post shared by this Twitter user who wrote, “The sea lions at La Jolla Cove San Diego have had enough of the tourists.”

Take a look at the video:

The sea lions at La Jolla Cove San Diego have had enough of the tourists. 😂 pic.twitter.com/N1UgY4Ez78 — Anthea (@Anthea06274890) July 10, 2022

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 45,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I love this! So much more effective than me trying to explain to people that they are wild and they need to be respected while they are in their "bedroom". I'm always having to explain to people that they can only sleep while they're on the beach or the rocks,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow! I thought that sea lions argued persistently, but politely...,” expressed another. “That’s awesome,” commented a third.

A spokesperson for SeaWorld San Diego after seeing the footage explained that the animals are not really chasing away the human. It seems more like the second sea lion is chasing the first one. “You would really only notice if you watch a lot of sea lion behavior, but the fact that one jumps in the water and the other does so quickly after shows they are following one another,” the spokesperson told NBC San Diego.