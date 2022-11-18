Home / Trending / Seagull flying on another bird's back will leave you in splits. Watch

trending
Published on Nov 18, 2022 04:49 PM IST

The viral video of a seagull hitching a ride on the back of another was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the viral Twitter video, shows the seagull hitching a ride on the back of another.(Screengrab)
ByTrisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with many wonderful videos involving different animals. Some of those videos show one animal hitching a ride on the back of another. Just like this viral clip that shows a seagull doing just that. Shared on Twitter, the video may leave you stunned and in splits.

The video is posted with a caption that reads, “Seagull taking a free ride.” It is also mentioned that the clip was captured by an individual named Dave D at Lincoln City, Oregon.

The video opens to show a seagull soaring high in the sky. However, what makes the scene unusual is another seagull perched on top of the flying bird.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the video has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post different comments.

“Wow,” wrote a Twitter user. “The human equivalent would be "surfing" by standing on your buddy's back while he tried to swim,” joked another. “That’s his trainer,” joined in a third. “They’re clearly How to Train your Dragon fans,” posted a fourth.

