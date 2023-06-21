Seagull gobbles down whole squirrel like its no big deal

Did you read that headline twice? As bizarre as it sounds, it is something that actually happened and a video of the incident has left people disgusted. The video shows how a seagull ate an entire squirrel. The image shows a seagull eating a squirrel.(Screengrab)

The video is posted on Twitter. “The primary food for seagulls is fish. Yet, they also prey on terrestrial arthropods and invertebrates, reptiles, amphibians, and small rodents. Including squirrels,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video shows a seagull standing on a pavement with a squirrel in its mouth. As the video progresses, the bird is seen gobbling down the whole animal. At the ends of the video, the seagull flies away after finishing its food.

Take a look at the video:

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video of a bird eating a squirrel:

“I don’t like seagulls anymore,” posted a Twitter user. “I could have lived my entire life without seeing that video,” shared another. “Savage,” expressed a third. “Really doesn’t seem like a pleasant experience for either party,” commented a fourth. “I’d like to unsee this now,” wrote a fifth.

Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated more than 7.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. What are your thoughts on the video?