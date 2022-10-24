'Separated by Cricket, united by Pasoori': Ind-Pak fans sing, dance outside MCG

India started their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on a high note by registering a four-wicket win against Pakistan at MCG in Australia yesterday. While Virat Kohli played majestic innings, R Ashwin hit the winning run that doubled up Diwali celebrations across the country. Amid this, a video of fans from both nations has warmed hearts online and is sure to have the same effect on you.

"The joint crowd of Pakistan and India shows some moves together outside Melbourne Cricket Stadium on Globally Hit Song of @coke_studio 'Pasoori'. You will not find a single cricket match where you see this much energy from both sides of the crowd!" read the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram. It is credited to a TikTok user who uses the handle @shusmanshahid. The video shows Indian and Pakistani fans singing Pasoori in unison and dancing to it outside Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia before the much-awaited ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Ind vs Pak match. For the unaware, Pasoori is a hit track from Coke Studio's season 14, sung by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared on Instagram a few hours ago, and it has since raked up more than 4.2 lakh views and counting.

"Best thing on the Internet today!" wrote an individual with heart emoticons. "Anyone notices how they down holding each other flags?" posted another. "Yes! We're all one," shared a third. "This is so wholesome," commented a fourth. "Separated by Cricket, united by Pasoori," expressed a fifth.

