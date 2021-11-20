Serena Williams’ fun video with sister Lyndrea Price will crack you up

Serena Williams often takes to Instagram to share posts that showcase her having fun time with her family. Just like this recent share involving her and her sister Lyndrea Price. The hilarious video has now left people chuckling. There is a chance it’ll crack you up too.

“My sister’s beautiful voice… vs mine,” she wrote while sharing the video. In her post, the ace tennis star also tagged her sister Lyndrea Price.

The video opens to show a gorgeous waterbody from a boat. In the video, someone is heard singing Come Sail Away by Styx in a soulful voice. What happens next has left people in splits.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 15 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than five lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“My two year old thinks this is hilarious! I have to keep playing it,” wrote an Instagram user. In reply, another posted, “Me. Your two years old is me.”

“This is hilarious,” commented a third. “Just laughed out loud,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?