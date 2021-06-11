Serena Williams's daughter sports mini version of her iconic one-legged catsuit. Pics go viral

Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr just sported a mini version of her mom's signature one-legged catsuit and to say that she looks absolutely adorable is an understatement. Shared on Instagram, people are now going gaga over the pictures of the little one.

Earlier this year, in February, Serena Williams wore a one-legged, red-and-black catsuit at the Australian Open. Olympia sported a custom made mini version of the iconic suit. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams’ husband and Olympia’s father, took to the little one's verified Instagram to share the images.

The pictures show her wearing hair ties matching the suit and holding a racket.

“Practice makes....” says the caption shared along with the photos. There is a possibility that the images of Olympia will make your say “wow” repeatedly.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted a day ago, the share has gathered nearly 1.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Also, a very special person left a witty reply in the post’s comments section. It’s none other than Olympia’s mother Serena Williams.

“Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side in my same outfit. Oophhh I guess I’ll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight. And you wake up wondering why you have no battery. LOL,” wrote Serena Williams.

Serena Williams' reply while reacting to her daughter's pictures.(Instagram/@serenawilliams)

“Aww love the outfit - just like mama,” commented an Instagram user. “What a beautiful future tennis champion!! She’s adorable like her mommy,” shared another. “Too cute!!!” expressed a third.

Here are some pictures of the celebrated tennis player in her iconic suit:

What are your thoughts on the pictures of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr wearing a mini version of Serena Williams' iconic one-legged catsuit?

