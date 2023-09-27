Shah Rukh Khan amazed by Jawan fight scene filmed on smartphone, says ‘this is outstanding’

Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his appreciation for a talented YouTuber who filmed and edited an entire fight scene from the movie Jawan on his smartphone. The actor described the recreated fight sequence as ‘outstanding’ and ‘massy’. A still from the recreated video. (X/@zarmatics)

The video was shared on X by a user who goes by Zar. In the caption, he wrote, “We love #jawan so much, so we made this just using a smartphone. @iamsrk zero budget Jawan is here.”

The 41-second clip shows an action scene where Shah Rukh Khan’s character from the film Jawan engages in an intense fight with goons. The action-packed scene in the film opens with a famous dialogue, “Bete ko hath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar [Deal with the father before you touch his son].” As the video goes on, one can see the entire scene recreated perfectly using different editing techniques and tools.

Watch this fight scene from Jawan filmed on a smartphone here:

Shah Rukh Khan retweeted this particular video and wrote, “This is outstanding! Good job. Very massy! Thank you for the effort. Love you.”

The actor’s tweet, since being shared a few hours ago, has gained widespread popularity on the micro-blogging platform. Additionally, it has accumulated a flurry of comments from people.

Here’s how people reacted to this recreated fight scene and SRK’s reaction to it:

“So much love for you chief #Jawan. Kudos to the editor,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “This is actually really really cool, wow!”

“Massy na. My God, where did they find the same deadly weapon of Vikram Rathore? Love it,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “All time blockbuster.”

“I love the way you appreciate each and every effort of your fans so nicely,” posted a fourth.

A fifth joined, “@zarmatics best work bhai [brother].”

