Woman recreates SRK’s bandage-wrapped look, dances to Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye inside metro

Shah Rukh Khan’s impromptu dance to the song Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye in the middle of a metro hijack in Jawan is one of the most beloved scenes among fans. Many are recreating his dance steps inside the metro and sharing the videos on social media. Now, a video of a woman dancing to this 1962 song has gone viral online and raked up millions of views. Woman recreating Beqarar Karke scene on the metro. (Instagram/@_sahelirudra_)

“Lady jawan,” wrote influencer Saheli Rudra while sharing a video of herself dancing inside the metro. The video shows Rudra sporting a bandage-wrapped look similar to Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and wearing an outfit resembling the one he wore in the film scene. She matches every beat of the song as she dances to the song Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye.

Watch Rudra recreating the Beqarar Karke scene from Jawan below:

Since being shared on September 16, the video has collected over 9.8 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. After watching the video, many liked it and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out the reactions of people to this dance video:

“Jigra chahiye ese confidence ke sath dance karne mein [You need the courage to dance with such confidence],” posted an individual.

Another added, “Inka confidence level high hai manna padega [I have to admit that their confidence level is high].”

“You are amazing. It’s superb,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “What a confidence level!”

“Hijack mat kar lena metro bas [Don’t hijack the metro],” joked a fourth.

About the song Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye

The song Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye is from the 1962 film Bees Saal Baad. The song is sung and composed by Hemant Kumar, while Shakeel Baduyani penned the lyrics of this evergreen track.

