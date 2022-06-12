Home / Trending / Shahid Afridi shares heart-melting reunion video with his toddler. Watch
trending

Shahid Afridi shares heart-melting reunion video with his toddler. Watch

The reunion video of Shahid Afridi and his youngest daughter Arwa was posted on Twitter. 
The image, taken from the reunion video posted on Twitter, shows Shahid Afridi and his youngest daughter Arwa.(Twitter/@SAfridiOfficial)
The image, taken from the reunion video posted on Twitter, shows Shahid Afridi and his youngest daughter Arwa.(Twitter/@SAfridiOfficial)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 08:25 PM IST
Copy Link
ByArfa Javaid

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to share an adorable reunion video with his toddler, and netizens can't get over it. The video is winning people's hearts left, right, and centre and may amaze you too.

"No better feeling than coming back home to this. Beshak betiyaan hoti he rehmat hain," wrote Shahid Afridi while sharing the video. When roughly translated to English, the phrase means "Of course, having daughters is a blessing." The 23-second clip shows Afridi and his youngest daughter Arwa running to give each other a big hug.

Watch the heartening video here:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has received over 38,000 likes and more than 4,000 retweets. Many Twitter users also took to comments to express their thoughts.

"Daughters are the gift of Allah… they make a new world of love in our hearts may Allah keep every daughter in the world happy," posted a Twitter user. "Its a blessing to witness your children grow up in front of you," commented another. "The love of this father for his Angel in this video worth a million dollars. Nothing like a father's love for his beloved daughters," expressed a third.

Shahid Afridi has five daughters: Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara, and Arwa.

What are your thoughts on this heart-melting video posted by Shahid Afridi?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shahid afridi viral video
shahid afridi viral video
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out