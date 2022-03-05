Shane Warne dies at 52, tributes pour in on Twitter for legendary cricketer

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne died at the age of 52 during his vacation at the Thai island of Koh Samui on Friday. According to a statement issued by his management company, MPC Entertainment, he died of a suspected heart attack. The news of this legendary cricketer’s death sent shockwaves around the world. It led many to take to different social media platforms, especially Twitter, to share their tributes. In fact, the hashtag #ShaneWarne is also trending on Twitter with many paying their respect to him.

People wrote they will miss the legend and are shocked by the news. Some did so by sharing pictures of Shane Warne. Just like this Twitter user who posted:

Demise of Shane warne is as unexpected turn as he bowled Gatting in Ashes.

You'll be remembered as all time great leg spinner.#ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/iavPWQoctx — Ateekurrahaman (@ateeq_tqn) March 5, 2022

Take a look at some other tweets that people posted:

Back in school, whenever there was a match between India and Australia,me and my brother used to keep our hands folded as we wished "let this over pass with no wicket fall" as shane warne starts bowling.

Tributes legend#ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/BLdMHjQ1RM — Sangita Das (@Das3Sangita) March 5, 2022

I’m not a cricket expert but I do love sport and yesterday sport lost a legend. Rest in peace Shane Warne it was a privilege to watch you play at the MCG #CricketAustralia #GOAT𓃵 #ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/QXZAz7thfE — Mr Devonald (@DevonaldMr) March 5, 2022

“Sad day for Cricket! An iconic cricket player has left us. Deeply saddened by this news. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world,” wrote a Twitter user. “Still can't believe that #ShaneWarne is no longer in this world. The best leg spinner, a player who was loved everywhere due to his talent and sheer magic with the ball. He led the young #RajasthanRoyals team to the first IPL victory and has been a fab mentor,” expressed another. “Shocked, saddened by the loss of #ShaneWarne - the cricketing legend. Lively on and off the field; has now passed on to a different world. Om Shanti,” commented a third.

