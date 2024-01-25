Shark Tank India 3: Fans compare Deepinder Goyal with ex-judge Ashneer Grover after he grills contestants

After Shark Tank India’s official X handle shared a video of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal grilling two pitchers on the show, it quickly went viral. Soon, people started to draw parallels between Goyal and former judge Ashneer Grover, and said that he looks like a ‘mild version’ of Grover. Deepinder Goyal on Shark Tank India. (X/@sharktankindia)

“When Shark Deepinder Goyal goes into ‘Shark-mode’!” wrote Shark Tank India in the caption of the post.

The clip opens to show two contestants pitching their business model. That’s when Goyal starts pointing out mistakes in their presentation. He says that the phone number the pitchers gave only had nine digits instead of ten. He also indicates the grammar mistakes made in the presentation. (Also Read: Shark Tank India Season 3: Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, and Radhika Gupta share tips for entrepreneurs)

This video was shared on January 24. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 28,000 views. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

About Shark Tank India season 3:

The third season of the TV reality show Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, at 10 pm on Sony Liv. The business reality show presents judges, who are called‘sharks’. They listen to the ideas of the pitchers and based on certain criterias, they decide if they want to invest in them or not.