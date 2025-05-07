She was called the world's most beautiful girl at 6. Here's what she looks like now

A six-year-old girl, who was dubbed "the most beautiful girl in the world", is now taking the fashion world by storm as a stunning runway model. Thylane Blondeau was dubbed the most beautiful girl in the world when she was only six as she debuted on the runway. Thylane Blondeau, who was once dubbed as the " world's most beautiful girl". (Instagram)

Now a 24-year-old model, Blondeau shares glimpses of her fabulous life, working for fashion powerhouses like Miu Miu, Dolce & Gabbana, L’Oreal Paris, Versace, Ralph Lauren and Hugo Boss.

World's youngest model

Blondeau holds the title of the world’s youngest model to ever pose for Vogue Paris at only 10. She was first recognised for her stunning blue eyes and long blonde hair at the age of 3 and dazzled the runway for fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

After her modeling career was launched, just three years later, she received the ‘most beautiful’ title.

Social media star

Now a 24-year-old model and entrepreneur, Blondeau has a significant social media following and also has her own clothing line called Heaven May Clothing along with a beauty and haircare brand called Enalyht.

With all this success and fame, Blondeau says she believes in staying humble.

“People are like, ‘You know, you’re the most beautiful girl in the world’, and you’re like, ‘I’m not, I’m just playing with my iPad’. Even today, people are like, ‘You are the most beautiful girl’, and I’m like, ‘No, I’m still not, I’m just a human being, a teenager',” she told The Telegraph in 2018.

Blondeau has been vocal on social media about her struggles with ovarian cysts, sharing that she underwent multiple surgeries for complications with the cysts, which "exploded in her stomach.”

“From this experience I’ve learned that when you’re body hurts, don’t let it slide and take care of it, you must see different doctors until some of them find the problem and heal it. Any pain, even the little ones, can hide something way more important,” she told Daily Mail.