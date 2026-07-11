'She won't skip the gym': Pune man shares his 61-year-old mother's inspiring 18 kg weight loss journey

A Pune man has left social media users inspired after sharing a video of his 61 year old mother, who insisted on going to the gym immediately after a visit to the clinic despite feeling unwell. The clip, posted on Instagram by Harish Thakur, highlights the remarkable transformation of his mother, who lost 18 kg over the past year after being diagnosed as pre diabetic.

A Pune man said his 61-year-old mother carried her gym bag even while heading to a clinic. (Instagram/ itshotfix)

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In the now viral video, Harish explains how difficult it had initially been to convince his mother to start exercising. However, after making fitness a part of her daily routine, she not only shed significant weight but also overcame her pre diabetic condition.

‘She has developed a new addiction’

Sharing the story in the video, Harish said, “We are on our way to the clinic, and she has brought her gym bag along. This is my mother, and she is 61 years old. Last year, when the doctor told her that she was in the pre-diabetic stage, she started going to the gym with me only after a lot of persuasion. After losing 18 kg in a year, she is no longer pre-diabetic, but now she seems to have developed a new obsession. She has not been feeling well at all today and has been experiencing blood pressure issues since yesterday. I told her that we should skip the gym today, but she insisted that we go after visiting the clinic. She refused to listen, so we went to the gym after the appointment and worked out for an entire hour. I think she has now developed a new addiction to going to the gym.”

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with the caption, “My 61 year old mother and her addiction to gym.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with the caption, “My 61 year old mother and her addiction to gym.” {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Internet applauds her dedication

The heartwarming clip has attracted several reactions from viewers, many of whom praised the woman's determination and the positive impact regular exercise has had on her life.

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One user wrote, “A year ago, I had to convince my mother to join the gym. Today, I have to persuade her to take a rest day. She is now healthier, happier and stronger than ever. That is exactly what I wish for every parent because good health gives us something money never can: more years with the people we love. If you are reading this, encourage your parents to start exercising. One day, you will thank yourself for it.”

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Another simply commented, “Huge respect for aunty.” A third user wrote, “May everyone develop this kind of addiction,” while another added, “This is so motivating.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)