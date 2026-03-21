‘Sheerly embarrassed’: Man recalls 20-minute drive with foreign clients on Gurgaon’s pothole ridden roads

A social media post by a Gurgaon based professional has sparked a fresh conversation online about the contrast between India’s modern private infrastructure and the condition of public facilities outside corporate campuses. A man’s post on Gurgaon highlighted the gap between polished private offices and poor public infrastructure. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

The man, identified as Pranav Bhardwaj, shared his experience on X about working in a tech park in Sector 59, Gurgaon. In his post, he described how impressive the office complex looked from inside but how the situation changed the moment he stepped out of the building with visiting clients.

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His post quickly gained traction on the platform, drawing more than 66,000 views and several reactions from users who debated the state of infrastructure in Indian cities.

A stark contrast outside the office complex In the post, Bhardwaj recounted an incident involving his Chinese clients whom he had to drop at a nearby hotel. What was meant to be a routine drive turned into a moment of embarrassment for him.

He wrote, “I had my office in one of such tech parks in sector 59, Gurgaon. It looked absolutely amazing inside. Once my Chinese clients got stuck with me in a task and i had to drop them to their hotel nearby. I was sheerly embarrassed by the fact that just once you are out of this building, roads were full of dust, potholes and cattle. A nearby dhaba had its sewage outlet on road, it was overflowing like anything, my car jumped like it is an offroad drive, one of them held the handle above to maintain balance. Those 20 minutes drive with them was one of the most embarrassing drive for me. You can’t be taking India’s pride in private infra when your public infra is bad.”

Check out the post here: