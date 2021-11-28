Shillong turns pink with Cherry Blossoms. People post videos, images on Twitter

Shillong’s famous Cherry Blossom Festival for this year may have concluded but you still have a chance to experience the incredible beauty of nature through the various images and videos shared online. The various posts shared across different social media platforms, especially Twitter, show how Shillong got painted in pink. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma too shared a post. There is a chance that the tweets will leave you saying “wow” and that too repeatedly.

Let us start with this post by Meghalaya CM. Taking to Twitter, he shared a few images of the festival. “Some glimpses of the Shillong #CherryBlossomFestival at Ward’s Lake, Shillong with the scenic view of the lake and amid the cherry blossom trees,” reads a part of the caption he posted.

Some glimpses of the Shillong #CherryBlossomFestival at Ward’s Lake, Shillong with the scenic view of the lake and amid the cherry blossom trees. I invite you to join us for the Festival starting today till the 27th of November, 2021.@kishanreddybjp @meghtourism @MDoNER_India pic.twitter.com/awFiywvWVj — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 25, 2021

“Glimpses from my day Cherry blossom #CherryBlossomFestival,” wrote a Twitter user and shared these images.

“The #CherryBlossomFestival at #Meghalaya #shillong was a pleasant surprise. Something that many of us don't know about (I didn't even know we could get Cherry Blossoms in India),” expressed another and posted this video.

The #CherryBlossomFestival at #Meghalaya #shillong was a pleasant surprise. Something that many of us don't know about (I didn't even know we could get Cherry Blossoms in India), @incredibleindia could very well use it as a tourist attraction. @MeghalayaTouris b pic.twitter.com/puUCRyYTQp — arunisha sengupta (@arunishas) November 27, 2021

Take a look at the posts shared by other:

What are your thoughts on the images and the videos?