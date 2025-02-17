Shloka Mehta picks up litter dropped by child in viral video, internet showers praise

Shloka Mehta, the daughter-in-law of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, was recently spotted attending Randhir Kapoor's 78th birthday celebration. In a video shared by paparazzi Varinder Chawla on Instagram, Shloka can be seen exiting the event with her children, Prithvi and Veda. However, it was her act of picking up litter dropped by kid that truly captured the attention of users. The internet quickly showered praise on Shloka for her thoughtfulness, commending her for the small yet meaningful act of responsibility. Shloka Mehta was spotted at Randhir Kapoor’s birthday, picking up litter dropped by kid.(Instagram/varindertchawla)

Watch the clip here:

A day of celebration and sportsmanship

Earlier, Shloka Mehta was also spotted attending the first-ever sports day organised by Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS). The event, which brought together children and their families for a day of fun-filled activities, saw several well-known celebrities in attendance, including Shloka, who was there to cheer on her little ones.

A few parents, including Shloka Mehta and Natasa Stankovic, even took part in the running races, adding to the spirited atmosphere. The school's Instagram post highlighted the energy and enthusiasm of the day. "A Day of Joy, Energy, and Triumph!" the post read. "Our little champions ran, jumped, and played their hearts out at our first NMAJS EYC Sports Day—a celebration of teamwork, determination, and endless fun! From exciting races to friendly cheers, every child gave their best, reminding us that the true spirit of sports lies in participation, effort, and joy."

The school also expressed gratitude to the teachers, parents, and organisers who made the day unforgettable, with images of both the children competing in events and the parents joining in on the fun.

Shloka Mehta's personal life

Shloka Mehta, the daughter of businessman Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta, has been married to Akash Ambani since March 9, 2019. The couple are proud parents of two children: Prithvi, born in December 2020, and Veda, born in May 2023.