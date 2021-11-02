Shocked baby realises she has no hair after touching mom's hair. Watch

Babies are so new to the world that they have something exciting and even surprising to get to know about every single day!

In this video that has recently gone viral on Instagram, we can see a mom lying on the floor and her baby just sitting beside her - trying to make sense of all that is around her by touching it.

Soon enough, the adorable baby starts touching the mother's hair and realises that she has beautiful, long tresses. But just within a moment, the baby also seems to realise that she doesn't have any on her own head!

What follows is the cutest expression of shock on her face when she touches her own head and has to come to terms with the sad reality.

“It’s like she totally realized she has no hair!” - reads the caption to this post uploaded by the amused mother.

Beside them lies their cute doggo, a part of whose tail can be seen joyfully wagging on the left of the screen.

Watch the cute expression on the adorable baby girl’s face right here:

The video has gone viral on Instagram and has so far garnered 1.3 million views on the app.

Many Instagram users have flocked to the comments section to let their thoughts be known. One said: “wait a minute… why’s MY head smooth?” - trying to guess what warranted the baby's shocked expression after touching her own bald head.

Another wrote, “She's the first baby I've ever seen realizing that,” continued the comment, “she's adorable” - followed by laughing emojis.

What do you think about this very self-aware bundle of joy?