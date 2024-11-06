‘Show me the memes’: Donald Trump Jr's message to X after father's stunning victory

As Donald Trump secured a stunning victory in the US presidential elections, his son Donald Trump Jr. took to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate. Sharing that he just spend two sleepless nights as the votes were being counted, he asked social media to help lighten his mood by sending him memes on the 2024 US elections. President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr wrote a message to users on X after his father's victory in US elections.(Reuters File Photo)

"Show me the memes!!! It’s my second all nighter in a row and I’m too tired to search for them. Send them below!!! This is going to be glorious," he wrote in a post on X.

The internet did not disappoint as his post was quickly flooded with memes and videos in response. The post amassed a whopping 1.78 million views with over 10,000 comments, most of which were memes bashing Kamala Harris and the Democrats.

While one showed Trump bidding farewell to Vice President Kamala Harris as she leaves the White House, another showed him drinking on "liberal tears". One meme showed the future president dressed as a garbage collector ready to "take out the trash in Washington DC".

Here are some of the memes:

Ahead of the election results being announced, Donald Trump Jr had said he might flee the country if his father loses the presidential election.

The 46-year-old businessman was answering a question on a TikTok live session about his plans once the White House results were announced.

"If we don’t win, then I’ll probably, you know, the way the Democrats function, I’m going to have to fly to a non-extradition country and just, you know, take up shop there so I don’t end up in the gulags with Elon [Musk] and everyone else. I’m only partially kidding about that, frankly," he said.

“One way or the other, we’ll either be busy, relaxed, or in hiding," he had said.

