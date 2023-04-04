Shraddha Kapoor finally replies to fan who regularly commented on her posts for 4 years

Every fan wants to get replies from the celebrities they follow on social media. This fan experienced that happy moment when he finally received a reply from Shraddha Kapoor after commenting on her posts for years. The Instagram user shared a video documenting the incident and also the replies he received from the actor. What is even more interesting is that the actor reacted to this video too. Shraddha Kapoor also shared a reply to the video shared by the Instagram user.(Insatgram@shylohcaaster, Instagram@shraddhakapoor)

“And she commented on this post too hihihi. I’m winning at life. Manifest kro yrr kro sab milega. Thank You @shraddhakapoor for your reply. Mera din, mahina, saal sab ban gya. Never changed my celebrity crush since Ashiqui 2 came, and finally I got a reply. I'm so happy, my friends are so happy for me, my followers are so happy for me,” he wrote as he posted the video. Shraddha Kapoor reacted to the video with a laughing out loud emoticon and also wrote, “Ab minimum ek hafta rakha padega. Shyloh’s birthday week.”

The video, since being shared, has received close to 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has accumulated more than 21,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Kya baat hai bhai,” commented an Instagram user. “Haha, congratulations,” shared another. “Brooooooooo,” expressed a third. “Caption bruhhh, I can Understand kya feeling hoti hai jab aapki celebrity crush aapko notice karti hai,” wrote a fourth.