Shubman Gill comments on fan’s video, asks him to study. Here’s why

An Instagram user posted a video of Shubman Gill, promising to study if he received a comment on it from the cricketer. The video soon went viral with millions of views and caught the attention of the cricketer himself. What happened next is nothing short of a dream come true for any fan, as Shubman actually commented on the video. Shubman Gill’s comment on a viral video spurred a fan to study for exam. (PTI)

Instagram user Shashi shared the video with the caption, “Fail hone ka tarika thoda kazual hai [The way to fail in (exam) is a bit casual].” Alongside, he tagged the cricketer.

A text insert on the video reads, “Agar Shubman ne iss reel pe comment kiya toh kal se padhna shuru kar dunga [If Shubman comments on this reel, I will start studying from tomorrow].”

Shubman reacted to this video, saying, “Shuru kar do padhna [start studying].”

Watch the video and see Shubman Gill’s reply below:

Shubman Gill's reply to a fan's video. (Instagram/@shubiiii.lover77)

After the cricketer commented on his video, Shashi shared another Instagram post and expressed his gratitude towards Shubman. He wrote, “20/2/24. The best day of my life. Thank you, Shubman, for making my day. I don’t know how to thank you. You are the best, Shubman.”

Check out how people reacted to this viral Instagram video:

“OMG! You’re so lucky,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Bro saved a student.”

“His reply made his life,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “That was unexpected,” referring to the cricketer actually commenting on the reel.

The video was shared two days ago on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 59.8 million views and more than 1.6 million likes.

