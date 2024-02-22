 Shubman Gill comments on fan’s video, asks him to study. Here’s why | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Shubman Gill comments on fan’s video, asks him to study. Here’s why

Shubman Gill comments on fan’s video, asks him to study. Here’s why

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 22, 2024 12:43 PM IST

Shubman Gill commented on a viral video and asked a fan to study for exam. Read on to find out why.

An Instagram user posted a video of Shubman Gill, promising to study if he received a comment on it from the cricketer. The video soon went viral with millions of views and caught the attention of the cricketer himself. What happened next is nothing short of a dream come true for any fan, as Shubman actually commented on the video.

Shubman Gill’s comment on a viral video spurred a fan to study for exam. (PTI)
Shubman Gill’s comment on a viral video spurred a fan to study for exam. (PTI)

Read| Swiggy, Zomato, Netflix, Rapido, and more flood man’s video with comments after his purchase promise

Instagram user Shashi shared the video with the caption, “Fail hone ka tarika thoda kazual hai [The way to fail in (exam) is a bit casual].” Alongside, he tagged the cricketer.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A text insert on the video reads, “Agar Shubman ne iss reel pe comment kiya toh kal se padhna shuru kar dunga [If Shubman comments on this reel, I will start studying from tomorrow].”

Shubman reacted to this video, saying, “Shuru kar do padhna [start studying].”

Watch the video and see Shubman Gill’s reply below:

Shubman Gill's reply to a fan's video. (Instagram/@shubiiii.lover77)
Shubman Gill's reply to a fan's video. (Instagram/@shubiiii.lover77)

After the cricketer commented on his video, Shashi shared another Instagram post and expressed his gratitude towards Shubman. He wrote, “20/2/24. The best day of my life. Thank you, Shubman, for making my day. I don’t know how to thank you. You are the best, Shubman.”

Check out how people reacted to this viral Instagram video:

“OMG! You’re so lucky,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Bro saved a student.”

“His reply made his life,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “That was unexpected,” referring to the cricketer actually commenting on the reel.

The video was shared two days ago on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 59.8 million views and more than 1.6 million likes.

Recently, actor Vijay Deverakonda reacted to a video of his fans who said that they will start studying if he commented on their video. In a surprising turn of events, the actor did comment on the video and even promised to meet them, if they secure 90% marks.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On