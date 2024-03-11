Shubman Gill joins his family for a game of cards in Punjab, video goes viral. Watch

After delivering an impressive performance during the Test series between India and England, which India won by 4-1, Shubman Gill is spending some quality time with his family in Punjab. A video of him playing a game of cards was shared online and sparked a conversation on X. Shubman Gill playing a card game with his family. (X/@kp_khushpreet)

“A card game with family is a must when you are in Punjab. We play Bhabho. What it’s called in your region?” wrote X user Khushpreet Singh Aulakh while sharing a video on X.

The video shows Shubman Gill sitting in the living room with his family members and playing a game of cards.

Watch Shubman playing the game of cards here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on X. It has since collected over 10,200 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the video here:

“In Bengali, we call it ‘taash’. Also, who won the match?” posted an individual.

Another added, “Shubman gets competitive nature from uncle.”

“No, we don’t play this at our home,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Gujarati ma ame ene ‘patta’ kahea [In Gujarati, we call it ‘patta’].”

Have you ever played this game with your family? What is it called in your region?

India vs England Test series

The first Test between India and England took place from January 25 to January 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, with England clinching a tight victory by a margin of 28 runs. The second Test was played at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, from February 2 to February 6, where India won by 106 runs.

The third match took place from February 15 to February 19 at Gujarat’s Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, where India secured a win by 434 runs. The fourth match was played in Ranchi from February 23 to February 27, which India won by five wickets. The fifth and final match of the series took place from March 7 to March 11 in Dharamsala, which India won by an innings and 64 runs.