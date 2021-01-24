Sick python spotted in septic tank in Agra, rescued later

A four-feet-long python was rescued from an open septic tank at the Agra Air Force Station, non-profit Wildlife SOS said on Saturday.

"On getting a call from AIR Force Station, a two-member rescue team was sent from SOS office (Elephant conservation centre) Farah (Mathura)" Baiju Raj MV, Director-Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS said.

He said the python was found unwell and has been kept at the hospital of wild life under the supervision of veterinary doctors.

The reptile would be released in the forest area, as soon as it recovers, the NGO member said.

