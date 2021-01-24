Sick python spotted in septic tank in Agra, rescued later
A four-feet-long python was rescued from an open septic tank at the Agra Air Force Station, non-profit Wildlife SOS said on Saturday.
"On getting a call from AIR Force Station, a two-member rescue team was sent from SOS office (Elephant conservation centre) Farah (Mathura)" Baiju Raj MV, Director-Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS said.
He said the python was found unwell and has been kept at the hospital of wild life under the supervision of veterinary doctors.
The reptile would be released in the forest area, as soon as it recovers, the NGO member said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sick python spotted in septic tank in Agra, rescued later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISS shares awe-inspiring pictures of Earth's aurora from space. Seen them yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Soldiers cross knee-deep snow to help mom, newborn reach home in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai-based Indian boy creates amazing portrait of PM Modi as Republic Day gift
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist creates intricate origami samurai figure from a single paper sheet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of guinea pigs munching on cucumber slices gets nearly 14 million views
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Little kid has a very special ‘guardian angel’. It’s a cat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Rock’s Insta post with daughter gets over 3 million likes. It’s adorable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricketer Kevin O'Brien’s kids react most sweetly after seeing dad on TV. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Picture of parking sign tweeted by Anand Mahindra makes netizens giggle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You’ll relate to this cat if you're someone who always wants snuggles. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s what colours of this barred spiral galaxy say about its star population
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘First ever’ virtual reality movie premiere takes place for short film Baba Yaga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bigfoot' hunting season proposed by Oklahoma lawmaker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lost travel journal finds its way back to its owner thanks to Reddit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox