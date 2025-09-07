Singapore hotel gives 52 months’ severance pay to housekeeper of 52 years as it shuts down

For more than half a century, Hotel Miramar had been a landmark on Singapore’s Havelock Road. Now, it is preparing to close its doors forever. Singapore's Hotel Miramar will shut down in October 2025

According to a report in Channel News Asia, Hotel Miramar will cease its operations at the end of October 2025. The closure was announced last month. The hotel’s 108 employees – many of whom spent over a decade with the hotel – will be laid off.

Employee of 52 years laid off

Among those being laid off is 69-year-old Chen Jin Feng, who had worked in the hotel's housekeeping department for 52 years.

“I had hoped to work here till I was 75, but things didn't turn out as expected,” a heartbroken Chen was quoted as saying by Zaobao, according to an article published by Mothership.

Chen had started working at Hotel Miramar when she was just 17 years old. Over the last five decades, she saw thousands of guests come and go, and even lived through three generations of owners. She had been offered an extension by the Singapore hotel after her retirement and had gratefully accepted.

A surprising severance

Chen shared that she was pleasantly surprised by the generous severance package the company offered her, Zaobao reported.

Typically, the company’s policy grants employees one month’s salary for every year of service. As a contract employee rather than a full-time staff member, Chen had not expected the same treatment and believed the company was under no obligation to follow this standard for her.

Nonetheless, Hotel Miramar chose to extend the same benefits, awarding her 52 months’ salary as severance. Chen said she was deeply moved by the gesture.

Heartbroken employees at Hotel Miramar

Chen is not alone in being heartbroken by the closure. Stephanie Goh, who started as a part-time waitress in 1991, said the management always treated employees like family.

“Until now, deep inside my heart, (I) always think of Miramar,” the 65-year-old told CNA.

“We feel sad because we have one of the best bosses. We couldn't ask for more,” Kaval Jit Kaur, a purchasing officer, added.