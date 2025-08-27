Singapore maid fined 8.8 lakh for moonlighting on rest days

A Filipino domestic worker who secretly took on cleaning jobs outside her official employment has been fined S$13,000 by a Singapore court. One of the Singaporeans who hired her illegally was also fined S$7,000. A maid in Singapore has been fined S$13,000 for taking unofficial part-time jobs (Representational image)

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) began looking into the matter in December 2024 after receiving a tip-off about a possible breach of the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, according to a Channel News Asia report.

Worked for two unofficial employers

Court documents revealed that the helper, 53-year-old Pido Erlinda Ocampo, had been employed legally in Singapore for over three decades, working with four official employers since 1994. Despite this, she took on part-time housecleaning jobs for 64-year-old Soh Oi Bek over a period of about four years.

Between April 2018 and February 2020, Erlinda cleaned Soh’s home two to three times a month, spending three to four hours per visit. She was paid about S$375 monthly in cash.

Work stopped temporarily in February 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, but resumed from March 2022 until September 2024 once rules were relaxed.

Although Soh was aware that Erlinda was employed elsewhere, she still hired her because she was “busy and needed someone trustworthy to help her clean her residence,” the court heard.

Soh later referred Erlinda to her own employer, Pulak Prasad, who was also looking for part-time household help. Erlinda worked for Prasad from September 2019 to February 2020, and again between March 2022 and September 2024, cleaning once or twice a month for around S$450 if there was work to be done.

Penalties and court proceedings

Under Singapore law, foreign domestic helpers are permitted to work only for their official employers and cannot take on other jobs, even on rest days. Breaching this law can result in fines of up to S$20,000, jail terms of up to two years, or both. Employers who illegally hire a foreign helper may face fines ranging from S$5,000 to S$30,000, up to a year in jail, or both.

The prosecution told the court that the minimum fine for Soh’s offence would have been S$5,000, but sought a higher amount due to the length of time Erlinda worked illegally for her and because an additional charge was taken into consideration. The judge agreed, imposing a S$7,000 fine.

For Erlinda, the court imposed a total fine of S$13,000 ( ₹8.8 lakh, $10,000 USD approximately) for two charges. Both women have since paid their fines in full.

CNA reported that it has asked MOM whether any action will be taken against Prasad.