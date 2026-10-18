2027 polls: Mayawati puts Akash’s comeback to test with rally schedule

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has put her nephew Akash Anand’s comeback to the political field with a series of public meetings across Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 assembly polls. Mayawati praises Akash for displaying maturity and devoting himself to the BSP and the Bahujan movement. (HT file)

In a seven-point post on X on Sunday, she announced that Akash, the party’s national coordinator, would address meetings in Bulandshahr on October 28, Saharanpur on November 2, Ayodhya on November 20, Agra on November 22 and Kanpur Nagar on November 29.

He will also attend a BSP programme in Punjab on November 26, Constitution Day, and address a seminar or public meeting in Haridwar on December 6, the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The schedule follows Akash’s reinstatement as BSP’s national coordinator on October 6 after he apologised to Mayawati and sought another opportunity to work under her leadership. He had been removed from party responsibilities on September 3 and expelled on September 10 amid a fallout involving his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth.

Mayawati praised Akash for displaying maturity and devoting himself to the BSP and the Bahujan movement, while acknowledging that he had earlier prioritised family and relatives over party responsibilities.

She also ruled out Siddharth’s return to the BSP, saying he would not be taken back under any circumstances. She alleged that Siddharth bore greater responsibility for the developments that led to Akash’s political setback.

The message draws a clear distinction between Akash’s rehabilitation and Siddharth’s political future. While Akash has been given another opportunity, Mayawati has emphasised discipline and commitment to the organisation, signalling that his return does not dilute her authority over the party.

With the 2027 polls approaching, Akash’s public meetings will provide an opportunity to demonstrate his ability to mobilise party workers and strengthen the BSP’s outreach. Mayawati has urged cadres to ensure the success of the programmes assigned to him.

She also announced that her younger nephew, Ishan Anand, would assist the BSP’s central office in Delhi with election-related work and paperwork under her guidance, giving him an organisational role distinct from Akash’s public engagements.