Singer Bryan Adams turns tourist in Kolkata, visits Victoria Memorial, Ganga ghats. Watch

Singer Bryan Adams is currently touring India as part of his So Happy It Hurts Tour 2024 and from his social media posts, it appears the Canadian songwriter is enjoying spending time in India. In the video, Adams shared a montage of pictures and selfies capturing the essence of Kolkata.(Instagram/bryanadams)

Adams performed in Kolkata on Sunday and explored the city after the show ended. The Please Forgive Me singer took to Instagram to share glimpses from his walk around the City of Joy. In the video, Adams shared a montage of pictures and selfies capturing the essence of the city.

The singer turned tourist for the day and clicked pictures in front of Kolkata's iconic Victoria Memorial and even visited the Ganga ghats. "Spent the day visiting sites in Kolkata, just off to Shillong for the second day of our fabulous “so happy it hurts” tour of India #sohappyithurts," he wrote in the caption along with an Indian flag and a heart emoji.

Take a look at the video here:

One of the best-selling artists in the world, Adams is known for his iconic hits like Summer of '69, Everything I Do (I Do It for You), and Straight From the Heart. His hit songs have been the cornerstone of rock music for over 40 years. The singer has never shied away from speaking fondly about his memories of India during his previous visits. In an interview with India Today, Adams fondly recalled meeting actor Priyanka Chopra and the Kapoor family.

“I’ve had fascinating conversations with Punjabi rappers and admire Pritam’s work. The idea of blending rock with Indian music excites me - it’s a fusion that has immense potential," he said.

He also said that he cherished the simple pleasures, like savouring a humble meal of dal-chawal. The So Happy It Hurts tour marks Adams' sixth visit to India starting with his first concert in Kolkata.