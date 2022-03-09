Singer Unnikrishnan braids his daughter's hair in this cute, viral video. Watch

The videos that show moments of bonding between parents and their children are always a huge hit on social media and rightfully so. These videos gain even more popularity when any celebrity is involved. Just like this video that was posted on Instagram by iconic Carnatic vocalist and playback singer, Unnikrishnan P. The video also features his daughter and singer Uthara Unnikrishnan and there is a good chance that this video will make you go ‘aww.’

The video opens to show the father and the daughter as they enjoy a beautiful moment of bonding with each other. As his daughter covers her face because she is feeling embarrassed in a typical dad-daughter bonding fashion, the video gets cuter. Unnikrishnan continues to braid his daughter's hair with a lot of concentration and in the sweetest way ever.

“Our parenting styles are different, but there are some cultural traditions that have been passed through us for years, especially when it comes to hair. There's nothing new or earth shattering about plaiting somebody’s hair but for me it was a new experience and that too when I was doing it for my daughter, it was so much fun and an absolute delight!” reads the caption that this adorable video was shared with.

Watch the video right here:

This video was shared on Instagram by Unnikrishnan three days ago and has already received more than 4.2 million views. The viral video has also received several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this beautiful bond between the father and his daughter.

An Instagram user took to the comments section in order to write, “Father's care is always special when it comes to daughter. Lovely.” “Adorable duo - dad and daughter,” reads another comment. A third posted, “Great Unni Sir...no harm in following traditional habits...it's good too. Makes bonding strong with children.”

What are your thoughts on this Instagram share by singer Unnikrishnan?