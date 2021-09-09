‘Singing cop’ whom Akshay Kumar praised shares tale of his journey. Watch

If you have been using the Internet for quite some time now, chances are you know about Delhi’s ‘singing cop’ who earned applauds from Akshay Kumar. The actor praised him after his rendition of the song Teri Mitti from the movie Kesari went viral. The policeman, Rajat Rathor, is creating a buzz again after he shared his journey in a video posted on Instagram by Humans of Bombay.

“You can always have the best of both worlds…. Just keep trying!” reads the caption shared along with the video. The video opens to show Rathor explaining how his mother loved singing and his father was a policeman. He explained that he got his interests from both of them. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video that showcases his story.

Since being posted some 20 hours ago, the share has gathered nearly 37,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Keep growing, it's beautiful to see how you are working and taking you passion along with you,” wrote an Instagram user. “You inspire me,” shared another. “Wow,” expressed a third. Many also shared heart or fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

Here’s the post that Akshay Kumar shared to praise the ‘singing cop’:

Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different ♥️ Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings :) https://t.co/JTmy6qiSjs pic.twitter.com/FymUgo7u4U — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 23, 2020

