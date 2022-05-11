Smriti Irani posts video of pet getting pampered with interesting caption

Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of posts that end up creating a buzz. From motivational to funny to simply amusing, her shares are of different types. Just like her recent post where she shared a video of a pet getting pampered. While sharing, she also added an interesting caption.

“Isse kehte hai ‘Maja Ni Life’,” she added along with the caption. When translated it loosely means ‘This is what means to enjoy your life. ”

The video is short but showcases something wonderful. It opens to show a man brushing the fur of a cow. It is the expression of pure bliss on the cow’s face that makes the video delightful to watch. The clip that Irani posted was originally shared on TikTok profile of Wildroots Farm LLC.

Take a look at the video that may leave you feeling relaxed:

The video has been posted some 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“So true,” wrote an Instagram user. “Very creature needs and loves that bit of pampering,” commented another. “So nice!” expressed a third. A few also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?