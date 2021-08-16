Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people

Union minister Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of posts. From inspirational to witty, her posts are of different tastes. At times she also shares her selfies along with advisory messages. Case in point, her recent mask-related share.

“#MondayMantra—Earrings, nose ring pehno ya na pehno mask zaroor pehno …kyunki ab bhi do gaz doori mask hai zaroori,” she wrote in her latest post. Along with the post, she also shared a collage of her selfies. Her post is complete with the hashtags #maskupindia and #getvaccinated.

Take a look at the post that has now wowed people:

The post, since being shared a little over an hour ago, has gathered more than 20,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated different types of comments. Many also expressed their appreciation for the photo.

“Wow ma’am nice photo,” wrote an Instagram user. “You look amazing ma’am,” expressed another. “Rightly said,” shared a third. Many also shared heart emotions to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on Smriti Irani’s post?