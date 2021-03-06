Smriti Irani’s message on safety through post with selfies wins Instagram

Union Minster Smriti Irani’s posts on Instagram often make people smile and giggle. From sharing relatable posts on Monday blues to hilarious ones like her recent post in which she shared a fun take on the ‘Tauda kutta Tommy’ trend by sharing a picture of herself with her pet dog, Irani’s posts collect various different reactions from netizens. Her latest share is no different and as always is winning people over.

In the post shared a few hours ago, Irani reminded everyone about some important safety measures we all must never forget. What’s interesting is her way to share this message. Irani’s post comprises two of her selfies along with the message about always wearing one's mask and also wearing the seat belt while commuting in a car.

"Looks pe mat jao .. mask aur seat belt lagao… stay safe .. mask up," she wrote on Instagram.





The post, since being shared about four hours ago, has collected over 44,000 likes and various reactions, including comments from actors Sonu Sood and Aashka Goradia.

Comments posted by Sonu Sood and Aashka Goradia on Smriti Iranis Instagram post.





Several others also posted their reactions to the share.

"Do gaj ki duri, mask hai jaruri... or seat belt also," wrote an individual. "Love your one liners," added another.

Many used heart and clapping emojis to share their reactions.

What do you think of the share?

