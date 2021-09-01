Smriti Irani shares picture with thoughtful caption, post wins hearts

Union Minister Smriti Irani is a regular user of Instagram. She often takes to the platform to share various kinds of posts. Now and then, she also shares pictures of herself along with interesting captions. Case in point, her recent share that has now won people’s hearts.

“Abhi mukammal hua nahi … abhi ye kissa baaki hai” Smriti Irani wrote while sharing the image. The picture shows her in saree and blous. She is seen smiling while looking away from the camera.

Take a look at the post:

Smriti Irani shared the post about 18 hours ago. Since being posted, her share has accumulated nearly 59,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post by the union minister has also received various kinds of reactions. Many also commented how they like the saree she is wearing.

“I like the saree n the blouse,” wrote an Instagram user. “Ma’am your saree is too good,” shared another. “You are an inspiration ma’am,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Smriti Irani?