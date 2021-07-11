Snake strikes at a car, crawls inside it. Video is both fascinating and scary

In a video that is both scary and fascinating, a snake ended up crawling inside a car after striking at it. The clip also shows a group of people joining hands to rescue the reptile and release it into the wild. Shared on YouTube, the video has now left people intrigued. There is a possibility you too will feel the same after watching it.

The video is shared on the YouTube channel Latest Sightings. A caption shared along with the video details the incident. It explains that the incident took place at Kruger National Park. The caption further describes the reason why the snake slithered into the car’s engine. “Currently, it is winter in South Africa, and it can get quite cold. Since snakes are cold-blooded, they have been known to slither into car's engines, because they are attracted to the heat,” it reads.

The video opens to show the snake in the middle of a road. Within moments, it strikes at a car and then slithers below it. The clip then shows the rescue of the snake.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 1.3 lakh views – and counting. People shared varied comments to express their reactions.

“Hats off to the man's calmness,” wrote a YouTube user. “Scary when a snake goes under your car,” expressed another. “Glad they took care of the python,” commented a third.

What do you think of the video?

