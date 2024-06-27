Snoop Dogg runs 200m exhibition race at the 2024 US Olympic Trials, joyous to finish in 34 seconds

The US Olympic Team Trials are underway in Eugene, Oregon, at the Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon. It began on June 21 and will go on till June 30. During their Sunday trials, the track was graced by the presence of rapper Snoop Dogg, who ran in a 200m exhibition race. Snapshot of Snoop Dogg running at the 2024 US Olympic Trials. (X/@zakisolja)

According to Billboard, Snoop Dogg competed in a 200-meter race at the 2024 Olympic Team trials in Oregon while wearing a patriotic pair of Nike Pegasus 41 sneakers. He debuted on the racecourse donning the Pegasus 41, the newest model in Nike's Pegasus collection, in the colours red, white, and blue.

Snoop Dogg was up against four-time Olympic medallist Ato Bolden and retired American sprinter Wallace Spearmon. Snoop Dogg crossed the line in 34.44 seconds. "34.44 for a 52-year-old? Ain't bad," said the rapper to the official website of the Olympics. (Also Read: US Olympic and other teams to bring own AC units to Paris, undercutting environmental plan)

The 2024 US Olympic Trials will decide which athletes will be selected to represent the US at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 which will be taking place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Watch the video of Snoop Dogg here:

More about the Paris Olympic Games 2024:

According to the official website of the Olympics, "The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be the biggest event ever organised in France. The Olympic Games will take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024, when Paris will become the centre of the world—the world of sport, and so much more. The Games are a popular, multicultural festival shared by so many people around the planet and represent a new adventure for France, unlike anything it has experienced before." (Also Read: Sex makes a comeback at Paris 2024 Olympics, 3 lakh condoms to be distributed at the games)