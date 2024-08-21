Techie earning 30 LPA reveals why he still prefers trains over flights: ‘I had no job…’

It is an opinion generally accepted in India that taking flights is more comfortable than travelling in trains, if not more cost-effective. While the cost of booking a flight can vary widely based on distance, season and airline, trains provide a more affordable alternative to air travel. The affordability, of course, comes at the cost of time - train journeys can take days to complete a journey that can be covered in hours on an airplane. An Indian software developer explains why he prefers railways over air travel (Representational image)

Perhaps this is why an X user was recently surprised to see a high-earning techie opting for train travel rather than taking a flight.

X user Chirag Deshmukh shared the “funny story” of his encounter with the software developer in a post on the social media platform. In his post, he explained why the techie preferred to travel via the railway rather than by air - and the sweet revelation is winning hearts online.

Deshmukh said that he met the software developer on a train. The developer apparently worked at a big company and earned over ₹30 lakh per annum.

“With that kind of money, why aren't you flying instead of taking the train?” Deshmukh asked the techie after they got talking.

The techie revealed that after completing his education, he was struggling to find a job. It was a chance encounter with a stranger on a train that earned him a referral and helped him land his first job. Since that day, he decided to take trains rather than flights, except in the case of an emergency.

“He smiled and said, ‘After college, I had no job and was struggling. One day, while traveling by train, I met a person whose elder brother helped me get a referral that landed me my first job. Since then, I decided to always travel by train—unless it's an emergency,’” Deshmukh revealed in his X post.

Take a look at his post below:

The anecdote elicited a range of responses, and some social media users shared their own stories of propitious encounters.

“I can relate, my first internship offer was through a guy later who became family, sat next to me in Ahmedabad Rajdhani from AMD,” wrote X user Prakhar.

“Absolutely. Many conversations happens during that time especially in longer journeys. I remember having a conversation with a tech lead who explained me importance of cloud technologies wayback in 2015 . It got me hooked into the world of AWS,” recalled Sourav.

Another X user called it called it a “Peak Indian Railway Moment.”

“Amazing , thanks for sharing.. hope he refers some more talents in his travelling,” a user added.

Some people raised doubts on the authenticity of the story, although Deshmukh insisted it was a real story.