Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?

Weird food recipes are nothing new for the Internet as most of us have seen dishes in Oreo Maggi, Pasta Dosa and even Kurure Milkshake. Now, adding to those dishes, is this odd food item called Chips curry. Pictures of the dish has been shared by Twitter user Gabbbar and has grabbed the attention of tweeple along with some hilarious reactions about the food item.

The post includes three pictures of the dish showing some chips dipped in a sort of curry, garnished with green chilies. The dish, originally shared on the Facebook group Kolkata Food Trotters, has now sparked mixed reactions.

“Minimum 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for this confession of murder,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Minimum 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for this confession of Murder pic.twitter.com/wKVaceg1rl — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 7, 2021

Shared on June 7, the post has garnered over 1,200 likes and many reactions. The odd concoction made netizens shared varied comments. While some expressed their horror, others found the dish to be questionable. Some shared other weird recipes with polar opposite ingredients.

For what it's worth, I feel tempted to try.

There is a subtler version of this which is popular among the residents of North Bangalore. It is served in Sai Ram Chats - Malleshwaram. — Akshay Harish (@lostbagur) June 7, 2021

I was similarly sort of surprised to see 'papad ki sabji' in Mumbai. But I got to know it's a common marwadi and gujarati dish. Tastes yummy though — preetamchandra (@preetamchandra) June 10, 2021

Humanity is under attack 😂😂 — Garvit (@beingarvitt) June 7, 2021

What a experiment 😵 pic.twitter.com/wTmwE3y9tw — 😷 Aman Jain (@Undone1470) June 7, 2021

Would you try this out?