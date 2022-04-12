Son returns home after nine months to surprise mom. Watch

Are you looking for something sweet that can melt your heart into a puddle? Then here is a video that may just do the trick. This is a video that shows a son reuniting with his mom after nine months. There is a chance that the clip may leave you emotional too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement. “Son returns home from a 9-month deployment and hugs his mama. She instantly knew who it was,” they wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show the mom standing with her back towards a door. After a few moments, the son enters the room and hugs his mom. Take a look at the video to see what happens next,

The video has been posted about 21 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 75,000 likes and counting. The share has even received a like from actor Anushka Sharma. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“I could tell the exact second she knew it was him, a mama just knows, doesn’t she?” wrote an Instagram video. “You know from wagging of tail, he knows who has arrived,” prompted another. “She didn't even have to look,” commented a third. “Who's cutting the onions today? I wish I could hug my mom right now,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON