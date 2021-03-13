IND USA
Sonakshi Sinha often takes to Instagram to share all sorts of posts.(Instagram/@aslisona)
trending

Sonakshi Sinha showcases love for animals in this cute Instagram post

"Just horsing around!" Sonakshi Sinha wrote while sharing the Insta post.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:22 AM IST

Channelling her love for animals, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Friday shared a heart-warming picture as she showered love on horses.

The 'Holiday' star took to Instagram and treated fans to an all-smiles picture as she spent some time caring for her horses.

In the picture, Sonakshi is seen in an open space where she is seen smiling as she caresses the face of a horse and gleefully cherishes the moment. In the backdrop, one can catch a glimpse of another black horse and a couple of horses on the ground.

Sporting a black Kurta, and a pair of faded types of denim, the 'Kalank' star donned a casual look. Taking to the captions, Sonakshi wrote, "Just horsing around!"

Celebrity followers, including Sidharth Malhotra and more than 1.2 lakh fans, liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, while many chimed into the comments section and left clapping and heart emoticons in appreciation to the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi is set to make a digital debut with ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Amazon Prime.

The 33-year-old will also be seen playing the role of brave social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in the upcoming Indian Hindi-language war drama action film 'Bhuj: The pride of India', directed, co-produced, and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

She had also announced her character Bulbul from her upcoming Netflix film titled 'BulbulTarang' a few days ago.

