‘Soul of Bharat’: Internet melts over 93-year-old buying mangalsutra for wife, jeweller charges only 20

A moving moment unfolded in a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar when a 93-year-old man walked in, wearing a simple white dhoti-kurta and cap, and expressed a quiet wish: to buy a mangalsutra for his wife. The man, identified as Nivrutti Shinde, and his wife, Shantabai, are farmers.

The store staff initially mistook the elderly couple, dressed humbly, as people in need of financial assistance. But the mood inside quickly shifted when the man gently told them he wanted to purchase the sacred necklace for his wife, who stood beside him.

The shop owner, touched by the gesture, refused to take the full payment. “The couple entered the shop and the man gave me ₹1,120, saying he wanted to buy a mangalsutra for his wife. I was overwhelmed by his gesture. I just took ₹20 from him as a token of blessings, and handed over the mangalsutra to the couple,” the owner said.

The man, identified as Nivrutti Shinde, and his wife, Shantabai, are farmers from Ambhora Jahagir village in Jalna district. The couple is currently on a foot pilgrimage to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi festival.

Locals say the couple is inseparable and support each other through every journey in their old age. While they have a son, the two mostly depend on each other and occasional help from kind strangers.

A video capturing the touching moment has taken social media by storm, garnering over two crore views. It was widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), where users flooded the comments with admiration.

Take a look at the video:

One user wrote, “This is the soul of Bharat.”

Another added, “God bless this person for his love & generosity for elderly couple. Fulfilling the wishes of a 93 year old person will bless him”

