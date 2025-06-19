Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
‘Soul of Bharat’: Internet melts over 93-year-old buying mangalsutra for wife, jeweller charges only 20

BySimran Singh
Jun 19, 2025 12:50 PM IST

A heartwarming video of a 93-year-old farmer buying a mangalsutra for his wife during their pilgrimage has gone viral, touching millions online.

A moving moment unfolded in a jewellery shop in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar when a 93-year-old man walked in, wearing a simple white dhoti-kurta and cap, and expressed a quiet wish: to buy a mangalsutra for his wife.

The man, identified as Nivrutti Shinde, and his wife, Shantabai, are farmers.(X)
The man, identified as Nivrutti Shinde, and his wife, Shantabai, are farmers.(X)

The store staff initially mistook the elderly couple, dressed humbly, as people in need of financial assistance. But the mood inside quickly shifted when the man gently told them he wanted to purchase the sacred necklace for his wife, who stood beside him.

The shop owner, touched by the gesture, refused to take the full payment. “The couple entered the shop and the man gave me 1,120, saying he wanted to buy a mangalsutra for his wife. I was overwhelmed by his gesture. I just took 20 from him as a token of blessings, and handed over the mangalsutra to the couple,” the owner said.

The man, identified as Nivrutti Shinde, and his wife, Shantabai, are farmers from Ambhora Jahagir village in Jalna district. The couple is currently on a foot pilgrimage to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi festival.

Also read: ‘Complete breakdown during video call’: Bengaluru man hospitalised after CEO’s brutal outburst

Locals say the couple is inseparable and support each other through every journey in their old age. While they have a son, the two mostly depend on each other and occasional help from kind strangers.

A video capturing the touching moment has taken social media by storm, garnering over two crore views. It was widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), where users flooded the comments with admiration.

Take a look at the video:

One user wrote, “This is the soul of Bharat.”

Another added, “God bless this person for his love & generosity for elderly couple. Fulfilling the wishes of a 93 year old person will bless him”

Also read: 1970 vs 2025 middle class: Delhi man's take on India’s decline from stability to survival strikes a chord

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
