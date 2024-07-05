Sourav Ganguly, Anand Mahindra react to thousands of fans gathering in Mumbai to salute Team India’s T20 World Cup win

If you are on social media it is highly unlikely that you haven’t seen the visuals showing thousands of fans gathered at Mumbai’s Marine Drive to welcome Team India as they return home with the T20 World Cup trophy. The victory parade has no doubt captured the attention of many, including former BCCI President and cricket legend Sourav Ganguly and business tycoon Anand Mahindra. Both took to social media to share their reactions at the crowd who waited hours to get a glimpse of their heroes who ended their 17-year wait for a T20 World Cup trophy, a significant achievement in the history of Indian cricket. Sourav Ganguly and Anand Mahindra's reactions to the crowd at Team India's victory parade in Mumbai went viral. (Screengrab, File Photo, Instagram/@souravganguly)

Sourav Ganguly took to Instagram and wrote, “This is what makes Indian cricket apart from the rest. The players deserve every bit of this for what they have achieved… so proud of each and every individual.” He posted two photos along with his post. The first picture shows the crowd gathered at Marin Drive. The second one is a college that shows the players arriving at the venue with the T20 World Cup trophy.

Take a look at the post here:

While sharing a picture of the crowd, Anand Mahindra wrote, “It’s no longer the Queen’s Necklace in Mumbai. It’s now Mumbai’s JAADU KI JHAPPI”.

Here’s what the industrialist posted:

Both posts received numerous comments from social media users. People posted varied comments, from agreeing with Ganguly and Mahindra to supporting Team India.

What did social media users say about these posts?

“This is undoubtedly one of the most remarkable celebration photos and videos in the history of Indian cricket, taken at Marine Drive in Mumbai,” an individual wrote on X. Another added, “Cricket is truly an emotion in India”.

“Yes, sir, and we all know without you, it was not possible,” an Instagram user wrote while reacting to Sourav Ganguly’s post. Several others expressed the same notion, calling him the “architect” who helped the Indian Team pave the way for a win. During Ganguly’s stint as BCCI President, Rahul Dravid was convinced to take over as the head coach of the Indian team.

What are your thoughts on these visuals of celebrations that show thousands of fans gathering at Marine Drive in Mumbai to salute Team India?