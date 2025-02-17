Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

South Korean heist gone wrong as robber uses dinosaur water gun to rob bank in Busan

BySimran Singh
Feb 17, 2025 09:36 AM IST

A man attempted to rob a Busan bank using a toy water gun disguised as a firearm but was swiftly subdued by customers and employees.

A quiet morning at a Busan bank took a dramatic turn on 10 February when a masked man stormed in, gripping what seemed to be a firearm. Tension filled the air as customers froze in fear, believing they were caught in the middle of a dangerous heist. But the so-called weapon that sparked panic? A dinosaur-shaped water gun, hastily wrapped in a plastic bag to pass off as something far more menacing.

A customer foiled the attempt and tackled the suspect from behind.(Representational Image/@metaAI)
A customer foiled the attempt and tackled the suspect from behind.(Representational Image/@metaAI)

According to reports from the South China Morning Post, the suspect, a man in his 30s, entered the bank at 10:58 AM wearing a mask and a knit cap to conceal his identity. He then forced customers inside, yelling, “Kneel down!” while brandishing the disguised toy gun.

As panic spread, the man tried to access the branch manager’s office. However, the manager, who was inside with a client, quickly locked the door, called the police, and triggered the bank’s emergency alarm. Unable to break into the office, the suspect then turned to the tellers, demanding they fill his travel bag with KRW 50,000 ( 3,000) bills.

Before the situation could escalate further, a man in his 50s, later identified as Park Cheon-gyu, a former special forces member, tackled the suspect from behind. A brief struggle ensued, but security personnel and bank employees swiftly joined in, managing to overpower the robber within two minutes.

Concealed weapon

Upon confiscating the suspect’s plastic-wrapped weapon, they discovered it was merely a dinosaur-shaped water gun.

A bank official later commented on the incident, saying:

"People might find it clumsy or even humorous that a water gun was inside the plastic bag, but at the time, the situation was extremely serious and frightening, leaving women employees and customers in fear."

Police have arrested the suspect and are currently investigating his motives. Meanwhile, authorities plan to honour Park Cheon-gyu with a certificate of appreciation for his bravery in swiftly subduing the would-be robber.

Also read: ‘This is weird’: Zverev, Alcaraz and Musetti react to Jannik Sinner’s controversial doping agreement with WADA

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On