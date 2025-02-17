South Korean heist gone wrong as robber uses dinosaur water gun to rob bank in Busan

A quiet morning at a Busan bank took a dramatic turn on 10 February when a masked man stormed in, gripping what seemed to be a firearm. Tension filled the air as customers froze in fear, believing they were caught in the middle of a dangerous heist. But the so-called weapon that sparked panic? A dinosaur-shaped water gun, hastily wrapped in a plastic bag to pass off as something far more menacing. A customer foiled the attempt and tackled the suspect from behind.(Representational Image/@metaAI)

According to reports from the South China Morning Post, the suspect, a man in his 30s, entered the bank at 10:58 AM wearing a mask and a knit cap to conceal his identity. He then forced customers inside, yelling, “Kneel down!” while brandishing the disguised toy gun.

As panic spread, the man tried to access the branch manager’s office. However, the manager, who was inside with a client, quickly locked the door, called the police, and triggered the bank’s emergency alarm. Unable to break into the office, the suspect then turned to the tellers, demanding they fill his travel bag with KRW 50,000 ( ₹3,000) bills.

Before the situation could escalate further, a man in his 50s, later identified as Park Cheon-gyu, a former special forces member, tackled the suspect from behind. A brief struggle ensued, but security personnel and bank employees swiftly joined in, managing to overpower the robber within two minutes.

Concealed weapon

Upon confiscating the suspect’s plastic-wrapped weapon, they discovered it was merely a dinosaur-shaped water gun.

A bank official later commented on the incident, saying:

"People might find it clumsy or even humorous that a water gun was inside the plastic bag, but at the time, the situation was extremely serious and frightening, leaving women employees and customers in fear."

Police have arrested the suspect and are currently investigating his motives. Meanwhile, authorities plan to honour Park Cheon-gyu with a certificate of appreciation for his bravery in swiftly subduing the would-be robber.

