South Korean train conductor’s 4-minute toilet break causes delay to 125 trains

Earlier this week, Seoul’s bustling morning commute faced an unusual hiccup when a train operator took an urgent toilet break, delaying as many as 125 trains. The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 8 am local time on Seoul’s Line 2, according to The Korean Herald. In South Korea, a train operator's 4-minute toilet break delayed 125 trains in Seoul. (Pixabay)

The conductor, operating on the outer loop of the circular line, stopped the train at a station to dash to the restroom. Since the nearest facility was located on another floor, the operator took 4 minutes and 16 seconds to return to his cabin. This brief interruption caused a cascading effect on the network, leading to trains being rescheduled. Several were delayed by 20 minutes or more, Seoul Metro confirmed.

Emergency toilets not always practical

Conductors on circular lines typically work two to three hours without breaks. While portable toilets are available for emergencies, operators occasionally rely on restrooms located farther away from platforms. This can pose challenges during peak hours.

Despite the disruption, Seoul Metro reported that the impact on commuters was relatively minimal, with most passengers reaching their destinations without significant inconvenience.

Impending strike adds to tensions

The incident comes amidst growing unrest among public transport workers. Nearly 70,000 railway, subway, and education service employees, affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), are set to go on a general strike next month.

The strike is expected to involve key operators, including Korea Railroad (KORAIL), Seoul Metro (which oversees subway lines 1-8), and Seoul Subway Line 9. Workers are demanding improved working conditions and denouncing alleged workplace discrimination.

With the strike looming, public transport disruptions could escalate, putting additional strain on Seoul’s intricate subway system.